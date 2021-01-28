Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Shares Down 1%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.33 and last traded at $63.33. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

About Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposit; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

