Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.74. 1,838,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 802,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

