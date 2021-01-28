Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.98

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 5457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
