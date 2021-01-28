Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.98

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 5457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $588.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 84.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.