Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 9,269,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,098,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Triterras in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89.
Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.
