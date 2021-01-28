Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 9,269,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,098,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Triterras in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Triterras alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triterras stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.