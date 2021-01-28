TRONCLASSIC Market Capitalization Achieves $6.24 Million (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $1.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One TRONCLASSIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Coin Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 coins. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRONCLASSIC Coin Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

