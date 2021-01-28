True Seigniorage Dollar Trading Down 76% Over Last 7 Days (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market cap of $213,706.75 and $4,637.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 76% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00050108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00126622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00064996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00339204 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

