TrueChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.11 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.03 or 0.00936064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.30 or 0.04442105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018191 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

