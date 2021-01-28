TrueFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.32 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $32.32 million and $4.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00129505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00272747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00037382 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

