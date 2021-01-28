TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $883,757.12 and $393.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00878919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.76 or 0.04181782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017595 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

