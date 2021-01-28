Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) Trading Down 2.1%

Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF accounts for 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

