TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) Trading Down 2.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (September) ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

