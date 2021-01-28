Truist Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $333.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $271.58. 1,496,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,580,502. The company has a market capitalization of $773.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

