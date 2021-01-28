Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

FBK stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.27.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

