TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 2,371,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,490,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

