Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$9.50” Price Target for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$9.50 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.61.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

CVE stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.34.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.