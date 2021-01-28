Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TLW stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 39,692,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,850. Tullow Oil plc has a one year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.94. The company has a market capitalization of £383.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

