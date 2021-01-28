Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
TLW stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 27.10 ($0.35). The stock had a trading volume of 39,692,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,850. Tullow Oil plc has a one year low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.94. The company has a market capitalization of £383.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.
Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.