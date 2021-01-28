Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 4,000.0% in January

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 149,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,252. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style.

