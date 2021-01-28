TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Shares Down 3%

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

About TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; and markets digital products associated with various televisual brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.