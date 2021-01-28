TwoKeyEconomy One Day Volume Reaches $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00900165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.08 or 0.04210465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

