Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,768,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

TSN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,961. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $85.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

