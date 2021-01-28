U Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $365,799.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. U Network has a market cap of $2.47 million and $365,799.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

U Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

