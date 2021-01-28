U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

USB stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 438,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.