U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading 5.2% Higher

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. 215,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 276,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter valued at about $2,299,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

