Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.