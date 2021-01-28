Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares rose 7.2% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $51.58. Approximately 28,074,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 25,709,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

