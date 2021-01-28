Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0001

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $411,118.85 and approximately $32,784.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00476069 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

