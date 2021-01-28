UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.45 ($126.42).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €110.54 ($130.05) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.