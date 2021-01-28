UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $2.28 million and $8.65 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

