Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ultra has a market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,047.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.01206539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009016 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

