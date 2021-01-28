Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $42.89 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Ultra has a total market cap of $42.89 million and $864,999.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra's official website is ultra.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

