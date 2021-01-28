UMA Trading 3% Higher This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, UMA has traded 3% higher against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $600.68 million and approximately $37.02 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00031652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

