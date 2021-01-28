Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 63,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,264. Umicore has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

