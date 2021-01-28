Unibright Market Capitalization Achieves $101.07 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $101.07 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

