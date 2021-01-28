Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $19.16. Unifi shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 83,376 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

