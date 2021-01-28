Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Trading 15.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s stock price rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 192,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 117,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unifi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Unifi in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

