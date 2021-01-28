Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.58 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00024797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00170895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

