Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.42 million and $352.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Uniform Fiscal Object

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

