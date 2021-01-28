Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

