Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Trading Down 3.4%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) shares traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 1,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU)

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

