uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Robert Gut Sells 604 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $23,610.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,523.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.19.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
