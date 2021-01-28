uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Robert Gut Sells 604 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $23,610.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,523.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.