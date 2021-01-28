Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.25 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and $2.06 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 87% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $14.70 or 0.00044562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 298.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,154,926 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

