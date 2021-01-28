Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Down 5.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 877,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 674,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 184.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Unisys by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the third quarter worth $1,498,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

