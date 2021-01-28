United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 4,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 32.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.62% of United-Guardian worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

