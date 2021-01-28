United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $36.00 at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,667. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.