United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 11%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price dropped 11% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 3,688,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,227,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

