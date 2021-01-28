United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.12. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 834.1% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

