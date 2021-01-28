United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $257.57 and last traded at $253.56. Approximately 1,172,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 799,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.27.

The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.11.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.