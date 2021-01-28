United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Up 5.5%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.15 and last traded at $164.39. 338,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 389,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.79.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

