Unity Software (U) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.16. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

In other news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

