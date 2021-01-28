Univec (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Trading 11.7% Higher

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) shares traded up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 13,050,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 5,966,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Univec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNVC)

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

